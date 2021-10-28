One indicted after Amarillo drug bust in October

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas filed an indictment for Vincent Chavez Jr. Thursday after Chavez was arrested after a drug bust in Amarillo earlier this month.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Chavez was arrested Oct. 6 in the 1900 block of S. Seminole by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. During the bust, officers found six pounds of meth, two pounds of cocaine, 200 grams of fentanyl pills as well as cash. After Chavez’s arrest, he was then booked into the Randall County Jail.

A grand jury is charging Chavez with two counts related to the incident. According to court documents, Chavez is charged with “Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine” as well as a count of “Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.”

Documents state that Chavez was previously convicted of a crime punishable by a prison term of one year or more and possessed a Smith & Wesson .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol. If Chavez is convicted of the charges in the indictment, officials state that he will be required to forfeit the firearm as well as related ammunition.