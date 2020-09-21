VIDEO: One in custody after vehicle chase in west Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is in custody after a chase that went through the hospital district and near an elementary school.

DPS said a Trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver did not pull over.

The chase went through the hospital district and by Bellmar Elementary.

DPS said shots were possibly fired by the suspect.

Eventually, the bailed on foot near 34th & Bell St. and was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

More from MyHighPlains.com: