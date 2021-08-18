One found guilty, sentenced to probation after threatening high school on social media

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One person has been found guilty Tuesday in a Randall County Court after an August 2020 incident involving a social media post threatening to kill everyone at his high school.

On Aug. 17, Daniel Scott Brown was found guilty of Felony Terroristic Threat after a two-day jury trial, according to the Randall County District Attorney. After a sentencing hearing, Brown was sentenced to two years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, probated for six years of probation.

Described by the District Attorney, this sentence means Brown will not serve any time in prison as long as he cooperates with the terms of his probation, which include not possessing a firearm and mental health treatment.

“We appreciate that the jury understood the seriousness of this case.” Said Randall County District Attorney Robert Love, “Threats to the safety of our community or schools, such as the ones put forth by the defendant, cannot be allowed to be made without consequence.”

The District Attorney’s Office said the case “also shows the exemplary work done by the staff at the Canyon Independent School District and the Canyon Police Department in responding quickly to this incident.”