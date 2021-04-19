One found dead at Comanche Trail Golf Course, police investigating

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Police are investigating after one person was found dead early this morning at the Comanche Trail Golf Course.
According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers were called to the Course just after 7 a.m. when a grounds worker had come across the person and called 911.
Police said the incident is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
