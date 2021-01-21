One person dies in Hereford vehicle rollover

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hereford Police Department announced that at around 9:15 p.m. yesterday, one person died in a vehicle rollover on 8th Avenue near FM 2586.

The announcement stated that the crash consisted of one vehicle with a 50 year old Hereford resident, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Speed and failure to wear a seat belt are believed to be factors in the fatal crash.” said the announcement.

Officers reported that the Hereford Police Department, along with Hereford Fire Department, Hereford EMS, Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas DPS responded to the scene.

The crash is reported to still be under investigation. This story will be updated as more information is released.