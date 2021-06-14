AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One person died after a vehicle crashed into a tree on the 3400 block of River Road on Sunday afternoon, according to the Amarillo Police Department.
Police reported that on June 13, at around 1:50 p.m., a 2000 Ford F150 crashed into a tree while traveling westbound through a field on River Road.
Rodney Ramirez, 54, “suffered a medical emergency and struck a tree” said the Amarillo Police Department. He was taken to a local hospital where he died as a result of the medical emergency.
The incident is under investigation by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- 15-year-old swimmer dies after being struck by lightning on Tybee Island
- One dies after ‘medical emergency’, vehicle crashes into tree
- Schools across US brace for surge of kindergartners in fall
- Top dog! Pekingese named Wasabi wins Westminster show
- 8 hurt as vehicle crashes into crowd at Texas race track