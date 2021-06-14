One dies after ‘medical emergency’, vehicle crashes into tree

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One person died after a vehicle crashed into a tree on the 3400 block of River Road on Sunday afternoon, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

Police reported that on June 13, at around 1:50 p.m., a 2000 Ford F150 crashed into a tree while traveling westbound through a field on River Road.

Rodney Ramirez, 54, “suffered a medical emergency and struck a tree” said the Amarillo Police Department. He was taken to a local hospital where he died as a result of the medical emergency.

The incident is under investigation by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.