UPDATE: Victim of early morning shooting identified, police investigating

UPDATE:

The Amarillo Police Department has reported that the 20 year old victim who died from his injuries is Uvante Aujshemaon Douglas. The 19 year old is recovering from his injuries.

This case remains under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

ORIGINAL:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One man has died after a shooting early this morning on Olsen Boulevard, said the Amarillo Police Department.

Detailed in its report, the APD said that officers responded to Guitars and Cadillacs on Olsen Boulevard at around 1:50 a.m., on a shooting.

Police said a 20 year old man and a 19 year old man were on the scene, both with gunshot wounds. After both were taken to a hospital, the 20 year old died from his wounds.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is reported as investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD Homicide Unit at 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.