One dies after crash in Potter County

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One person, Judith Cannaday, 63, of Borger, has died after an accident on Highway 136 around 6 miles south of Fritch.

Yesterday (April 25) at around 8:35 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety reported said that Cannaday’s vehicle was southbound when it “traveled off the roadway into the west ditch.” After leaving the ditch in a side skid, the vehicle rolled over at least once on the road before stopping in the east ditch.

The crash is still, according to DPS, under investigation.

