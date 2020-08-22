One dead, two injured following accident northwest of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead, and two others were left with serious injuries following a crash northwest of Amarillo, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

TxDPS said the accident occurred at Ranch to Market (RM) 1061, approximately five miles north of FM 2381, they also added the crash occurred a little before 1:00 p.m.

According to TxDPS, the investigation indicates the driver of an SUV made a U-turn from the northbound shoulder in the path of a truck tractor semi-trailer heading north on RM 1061. Causing the truck tractor semi-trailer to hit the SUV.

DPS added the driver died on the scene, and the two passengers were transported by ambulance to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with serious injuries.

Due to the accident (RM) 1061, approximately five miles north of FM 2381 is shut down, DPS is asking citizens to avoid the area. They also added the road is expected to be closed until 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

