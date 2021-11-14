One dead, others injured after early morning shooting at after-hours club, Amarillo Police say

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after an early morning shooting at an after-hours club east of downtown Amarillo.

Amarillo Police said it happened around 5:45 a.m. at the Red Rock after-hours club on the 1300 block of Northeast 3rd Ave.

According to police, dispatch was told one person had been shot in the parking lot. They said the caller told dispatch that “multiple rounds had been fired” and people were leaving the scene.

APD told MyHighPlains.com during the investigation, people with gunshot wounds and other injuries started showing up at hospitals.

Randolph Sims, a 26-year-old gunshot victim, died at the hospital. Police said others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a suspect has been identified and a warrant is coming.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit at 378-9468. Tips can also be given anonymously through Amarillo Crime Stoppers by phone at 374-4400, online at www.amapolice.org, or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 Tips mobile app.