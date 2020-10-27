One dead, one injured in Swisher accident

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One man is dead and another injured after a crash in Swisher County yesterday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas Highway Patrol says at around 4:40 p.m. on Monday, northwest of Kress on FM 928, one driver, Eric Ramirez, 30, lost control on the icy roadway and crossed the center line.

Ramirez’s vehicle collided with one coming the opposite direction on the road, driven by Tommy Day, 68.

According to the report, Ramirez was injured and transferred to Plainview Memorial Hospital. Day was pronounced dead on the scene.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

More from MyHighPlains.com: