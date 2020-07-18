One dead, one injured in Hartley County wreck

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead and another is injured after a wreck in Hartley County.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, about two miles south of Channing on US 385.

According to DPS Troopers, a semi-truck moved to the shoulder of the road and made an unsafe left turn in front of a car. Troopers said the car hit the semi’s trailer on the left side.

The passenger in the car, Russell Rice, of Dalhart, died on the scene.

The driver of the car, also of Dalhart, was airlifted to an Amarillo hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

