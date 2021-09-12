One dead, one in serious condition after semi-truck crash in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a Saturday afternoon crash on US Highway 87. The crash happened about four miles south of Dumas.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at about 12:30 p.m. yesterday, a man was traveling southbound on US 87 in a 2003 Freightliner truck towing a semi-trailer in the right lane. He changed lanes to pass another 18-wheeler.

While he was switching lanes, he over corrected the steering, and the semi-truck traveled across the roadway and struck the guard rail on the right side of the road. The semi-truck then traveled back across the highway, struck the guard rail on the left side of the road, then went over the guard rail into a ravine. Texas DPS said the trailer was separated from the semi-truck during the crash, rolled over and stopped in the left lane.

In a statement, DPS officials said the passenger in the semi-truck, Ennie Eisenhauer, 39, of Bryan, Texas, was transported to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo, where she died from injuries sustained in the crash. The 40-year-old driver was also transported to NWTH in Amarillo with serious injuries.

Texas DPS added weather conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, and neither Eisenhauer or the driver were wearing seat belts.

The crash is still under investigation.