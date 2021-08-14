One dead, one in custody after early morning Pampa homicide

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One man is dead and another is in custody after an early morning homicide in Pampa.

At 2:55 a.m., the Pampa Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of N. Nelson in reference to a shooting. According to the City of Pampa, when officers arrived on scene, they found Sebastian Capetillo, 30, of Pampa, dead.

The suspect, identified as Paul Soria Jr., 30, also of Pampa, was also on scene. The City said he was arrested and taken to the Gray County Jail where he’s being held on the charge of Murder. An autopsy was ordered.

The case is still under investigation by the Pampa Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.