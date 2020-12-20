One dead in crash east of Conway

CONWAY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Sally Eddleman, 58 of Panhandle was traveling east on the IH 40 frontage road, just east of Conway, and according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, was traveling at an unsafe speed and failed to negotiate a slight curve in the roadway and traveled into the south barrow ditch.

Eddleman attempted to steer the vehicle back onto the paved roadway but lost control. The Silverado slid sideways back onto the roadway, skidded back into the south barrow ditch, and rolled over one to two times before coming to final rest in the south barrow ditch, on its tires, facing west.

According to DPS, Eddleman was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

Eddleman was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.