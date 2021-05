CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — One man is dead after a motorcycle wreck Saturday afternoon on US-64, east of Boise City, Oklahoma in Cimarron County.

Joseph T. Castor from Woodward, Oklahoma was traveling eastbound on US-64 when he went to negotiate a curve. As he went to straighten, he left the roadway to the right rolling 5 times.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says he was wearing helmet.

He later died at the the hospital from his injuries.