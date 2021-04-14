One dead, hit by car on I-40 West on-ramp

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One person was struck and killed by a vehicle late last night, on the 2000 block of I-40 west, eastbound frontage road. The Amarillo Police Department said it is investigating.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, at around 11 p.m. last night (April 13) officers responded to a ‘vehicle vs. pedestrian’ crash on the 2000 block of I-40 west, east bound frontage road.

The APD said that a 2002 Dodge Pickup, driven by a 50-year-old man, had been east bound on the frontage road and took the on-ramp to I-40. A 35-year-old man was walking across the on-ramp and was struck by the pickup. The 35 year-old died at the scene from his wounds.

Said the report, “Justice of the Peace Gary Jackson was notified. The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.”