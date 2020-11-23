One dead, four injured in three-car crash near Pampa

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has reported that one person has died and four have been injured in a three-car crash near Pampa.

Sharon Williams, 76, of Pampa, was taken from the site of the accident to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital, where she later died. She was driving a 2001 Dodge Caravan at the time of the crash.

A 13-year old, a nine-year-old, and a ten-year-old were passengers in Williams’ car, and injured in the crash before later being released from Pampa Regional Medical Center.

Gay Forsha, 56, of Borger was taken to Pampa Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. According to DPS, Gay was driving a 2007 Buick Lacerne at the time of the crash.

According to DPS, a Ford Mustang being driven by a 16-year-old was travelling east on SH 152. A Dodge Caravan, driven by Williams, was stopped on the road waiting to make a left turn onto County Road 2. Meanwhile, a Buick Lucerne, driven by Forsha, was traveling west.

DPS says that the driver of the Ford Mustang was distracted and did not see that the Dodge Caravan had stopped, rear-ending it. The crash caused the Dodge Caravan to cross lanes and collide with the Buick Lacerne.

The Buick Lacerne is reported by DPS to have crashed into a utility pole nearby before coming to a stop in a ditch, alongside the Dodge Caravan. The Ford Mustang stopped in the eastbound lane and caught fire.

This crash is still under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol. This story will be updated as more information is released.