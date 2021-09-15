One dead, another injured after Texas County crash

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – An Oklahoma man was killed and another person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Texas County, near Guymon, Tuesday night.

At around 10 p.m. on Sept. 14, according to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 2008 Ford F-150 pickup holding four people, and a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup were southbound on Buffalo Drive just outside of Guymon. The Ford F-150 was described as being driven “in a reckless manner” by DPS and grazed the Silverado.

After the collision, DPS said that the Ford F-150 left the roadway and went through a game reserve fence, “entered a broadslide, rolled approximately two times, and came to rest on wheels.” The driver, Justin Tyler Lage, 20, of Texhoma, was ejected.

DPS said that Lage was taken to a local hospital “with neck and trunk internal injuries” and pronounced dead by medical personnel. Of the three passengers in the Ford F-150, one other was taken to the hospital with an arm injury. The passenger was reported to be in stable condition.

The two other passengers in the Ford F-150 were noted by DPS to have not been injured, alongside the driver of the Silverado pickup.

While the conditions of the drivers were reported as “apparently normal” by the investigating Trooper, all those involved except for Lage were wearing seatbelts. The cause of the crash was noted as “unsafe speed” on the DPS report.

The investigation into the crash was conducted by a state trooper, alongside Texas County Sheriff’s Department, Guymon Police Department, Guymon Fire Department and EMS.