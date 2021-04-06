One dead after wreck on US 385

VEGA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Department of Public Safety reports that one person is dead after a wreck on US 385 less than one mile south of Vega.

According to DPS, a Peterbilt Truck Tractor towing a trailer was going north on US385, when a Subaru going west on the I-40 access road failed to yield right of way at the stop sign and pulled in front of the Peterbilt and was struck in the driver side door.

The driver of the Subaru died on scene and a passenger in the vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured said DPS.

Texas DPS said the crash is under investigation.