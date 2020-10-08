One dead after wreck in SE Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after a wreck in Southeast Amarillo.
According to Texas DPS, the wreck is near SE Loop 335 and Farmers.
The highway is closed at this time.
We have a crew headed to the scene and will update with more information once it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
