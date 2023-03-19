AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a wreck in downtown Amarillo that left one dead on Saturday.

According to an APD press release, at around 7:28 p.m. on March 18, an officer witnessed a major wreck that happened on SE 3rd and Buchanan.

Officials said a GMC pickup driven by a 48-year-old male traveling eastbound on SE 3rd at a high rate of speed approached Buchanan.

Officers said the driver disregarded the red light located on Buchanan and hit a Ford sedan traveling northbound on Buchanan.

According to the release, the driver of the Ford sedan, 42-year-old Laura Sanders, was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the wreck.

Officials stated that the driver of the pickup was also transported to a hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries during the wreck. He was not arrested due to being admitted to the hospital according to APD.

APD suspects alcohol was a factor in the wreck, in what officials are calling an “Intoxication manslaughter” incident.

The Amarillo Police Department detailed that the incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Unit of the Amarillo Police Department.