One dead after stabbing in Amarillo on Friday; APD investigating

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Police Department is looking for information on a stabbing said that left a man dead on Friday, Oct. 9.

APD said on at 9:34 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 2200 block of Amarillo Boulevard on a male subject who had been stabbed. Police added the victim died at the scene from his injuries.

According to APD, the suspect vehicle description is a black 4door car, but they have no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is active and APD Homicide is asking anyone with any information on the incident to call 806-378-3038.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website to make a tip, at www.amapolice.org.

