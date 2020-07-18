One dead after shooting in northwest Amarillo; police looking for suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

It happened around just after 2 p.m. on the 100 block of South Tennessee where officers were called to an assault.

When officers arrived, they found Barry Ray Hemphill, 42, dead with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police have identified Darius Qumaine Allen, 29, as a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the location of Allen is asked to call APD or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

