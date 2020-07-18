AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.
It happened around just after 2 p.m. on the 100 block of South Tennessee where officers were called to an assault.
When officers arrived, they found Barry Ray Hemphill, 42, dead with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Police have identified Darius Qumaine Allen, 29, as a suspect in the shooting.
Anyone with information on the location of Allen is asked to call APD or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Texas 24-year-old hospitalized 79 days with coronavirus regrets not wearing mask
- 99-year-old grandma beats COVID-19
- Queen makes 100-year-old WWII veteran a knight, no kneeling required
- Police: Woman asked to wear mask drives over officer’s foot, flips off workers
- One dead after shooting in northwest Amarillo; police looking for suspect