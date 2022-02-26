STINNETT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has died after an early morning rollover in Hutchinson County.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday this morning, about 17 miles north of Stinnett.

According to DPS, an SUV was driving west on FM 281 when the driver, Jose Lino-Ponce, 35, of Spearman failed to negotiate a curve in the road.

DPS said Lino-Ponce abruptly swerved to the left and lost control of the vehicle. The Tahoe traveled in a side skid across the road and into the south ditch where it rolled over multiple times.

Lino-Ponce was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.