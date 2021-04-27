One dead after motorcycle wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One person has died after a motorcycle wreck late last night (April 26) at Foothill Drive and Cayman Court.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers responded to the crash site at around 11 p.m. A blue and black Suzuki Motorcycle driven by Marcus Leanard Vaught-Pitt, a 25-year-old man, had been northbound on Foothill Drive.

Vaught-Pitt was noted by police as “traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the motorcycle.” The motorcycle struck a large tree at Cayman Court.

The APD reported that Vaught-Pitt died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The APD also said that speed was a factor in this crash. The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.