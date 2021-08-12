One dead after man confronts wife over alleged boyfriend, shoots daughter

MEMPHIS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After a Wednesday warning from the Memphis Police Department for residents to stay clear of two places with “heavy police presence”, more information has been released about a shooting that killed one woman.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said that Jerry Clements, 68, of Memphis went to a home with a shotgun to confront his wife Judith, 61, of Memphis and an alleged boyfriend.

Once he arrived at the home, belonging to Judith Clements’ daughter, Jerry Clements was refused entrance to the front door. However, DPS said that he then fired his shotgun several times at the back door.

Shawn Freeman, 45, of Memphis, the daughter of Judith Clements, was struck and killed. Jerry Clements left the scene and returned to his home, where DPS reported he would not come out.

DPS Texas Rangers, according to the report, were able to contact Clements and negotiate his arrest later that evening without further incident. Clements has been charged with Murder and was booked into the Childress County Jail.