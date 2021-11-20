One dead after fire on Pecan Ave

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after a fire Friday, Nov. 19, at 1215 Pecan Ave., according to the Amarillo Fire Department.

They said crews were called to the 1200 block of Sycamore at around 11:22 on reports of smoke smell. There, they found fire coming from a structure across the alley from the original address, a press release stated.

AFD said they called for a full first alarm response while crews forced the rear door of the home and started to look for victims while battling the blazes. They said the thermal imaging camera allowed them to locate one victim.

According to the release, that person was taken outside where fire and medical crews immediately provided emergency care to them. However, the occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

AFD said the house was declared cleared of all occupants at 11:50 p.m., and the fire was called under control at 11:52 p.m.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to the scene and is still investigating the fire.