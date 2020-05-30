One dead after early morning motorcycle accident on North Mirror

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after an early morning motorcycle accident in north Amarillo.
It happened around 2:50 a.m. on the 600 block of North Mirror.
According to Amarillo Police, William Bernard Roybal, 25, was driving a motorcycle northbound on Mirror Street when he hit a guardrail and was ejected.
Police said Roybal died at the scene.
The accident is under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit.
