DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Grand Prairie man is dead after a crash in Dallam County.

It happened around 1:45 am. about two miles northeast of Dalhart on US 54.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Oscar Diaz-Garcia, 27, veered into the southwest lane of the highway and into the path of a semi-truck.

DPS Troopers said the truck was able to avoid a head-on collision, but Garcia’s vehicle hit the rear side of the trailer, which caused his vehicle to roll.

DPS said Garcia was not wearing a seat belt and he died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation.