One dead after crash in Wheeler County

WHEELER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One man has died after a after a motorcycle accident near Shamrock yesterday (April 19), when a Harley Davidson struck a Hyundai Santa Fe at an intersection.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 4:30 p.m. yesterday on FM 1906 & County Road 19, a 1995 Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Robert Miles, 61, was headed northbound. A 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe holding five people was eastbound on FM 1906.

Said DPS, the motorcycle “failed to yield right of way” to the Santa Fe at the intersection, leading to the two crashing into one another.

The Santa Fe, said DPS, rolled over onto its roof and into the north ditch, alongside the motorcycle.

Robert Miles, 61, of Shamrock, was pronounced dead on the scene by Wheeler County Justice of the Peace Rick Walden. Two others in the Santa Fe were injured.

DPS said that the crash is still under investigation.