Borger man dead after crash in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said one man has died after a crash on State Highway 136, about 14 miles northeast of Amarillo, on Friday, Oct. 22 at around 8:08 a.m.

According to DPS, Matthew Garcia II, 29, of Borger was driving north on SH 136 when he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled across the road and off of the west side of it. Authorities said Garcia overcorrected the steering, which led the car to go into a side skid and travel back across and off of the side of the road.

The car then traveled up the side of an embankment before flipping end-over-end and ejecting the unsecured driver, according to DPS. Officials said the car came to rest on its right side facing south in a ravine on the east side of the road.

DPS officials said Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene, and they believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors to the crash.