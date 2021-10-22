Borger man dead after crash in Potter County

Local News

by: Maya Nascimento

Posted: / Updated:

(Image: Texas DPS / MGN)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said one man has died after a crash on State Highway 136, about 14 miles northeast of Amarillo, on Friday, Oct. 22 at around 8:08 a.m.

According to DPS, Matthew Garcia II, 29, of Borger was driving north on SH 136 when he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled across the road and off of the west side of it. Authorities said Garcia overcorrected the steering, which led the car to go into a side skid and travel back across and off of the side of the road.

The car then traveled up the side of an embankment before flipping end-over-end and ejecting the unsecured driver, according to DPS. Officials said the car came to rest on its right side facing south in a ravine on the east side of the road.

DPS officials said Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene, and they believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors to the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss