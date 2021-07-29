One charged after drunk-driving accident kills motorcyclist

via Randall County

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A Randall County woman has been charged with intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle, after a crash in June killed a motorcyclist.

According to court documents, Isabell Starr Ramirez was indicted after being accused of driving while drunk, and causing a crash involving a motorcycle. The motorcyclist, Samuel Tolley, died afterwards from his injuries.

At the time, court documents noted, Ramirez both admitted to drinking alcohol and was arrested, with a blood draw coming back with a blood alcohol concentration of .185.

The criminal complaint filed on July 16 set Ramirez’s bond at $25,000.

