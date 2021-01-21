One arrested, runaway found after car chase in Hansford County

HANSFORD COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hansford County Sheriff’s Office announced that on Wednesday night, Spearman Police were involved in a pursuit that resulted in the arrest of one man, and two passengers being detained.

At around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, the announcement said that Spearman Police tried to make a traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle, a white Ford. A chase began, with the Ford going south on Highway 207 into Hutchinson County. The driver then turned north onto Highway 136 back towards Morse.

The annoucement said the Ford blew a tire near Highway 136 and FM 520, and drove into Palo Duro Feeders Facility where it bogged down and stopped.

The driver, Robert Robert Dylan Hefner, was arrested for evading detention in a motor vehicle and outstanding Wise County warrant for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. A 14 year old runaway was a passenger, and detained with another adult woman passenger, Tiffany Dillingham.

Gruver EMS was notified, said the release, and the two passengers were taken to Hansford County Hospital and treated for minor injuries. Dillingham was released from the hospital, while a deputy stayed with the teen until she was handed over to her parents.