One arrested, indicted on drug charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A Parmer County man, Leobardo Bailon Cervantes, was indicted in Amarillo’s Northern District of Texas Court on drug charges Thursday afternoon.

According to court documents, Cervantes was indicted for one count of possessing 500 or more grams of cocaine with the intent to distribute.

Cervantes was arrested on this charge, according to the indictment, on May 26. The indictment was filed June 24.

