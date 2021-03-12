One arrested, indicted for transporting child porn

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Aaron Bennett Daugherty has been indicted by a grand jury for transporting child porn during June of 2020, according to court documents released yesterday.

The complaint, filed in February, said that Daugherty used the internet to transport a video of a child performing a sexual act. Property noted as forfeit to the court due to containing illegal content included a Samsung phone and tablet, taken as evidence.

Daugherty is currently in federal custody.