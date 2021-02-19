One arrested for methamphetamine possession, intent to distribute

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to released court documents, Robert Saldana was arrested on Tuesday for the possession of methamphetamine, with intention to distribute.

According to a complaint filed by a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Amarillo Police Department SWAT, APD Narcotics, and the Amarillo DEA followed a search warrant placed on Saldana to the 900 block of SW 6th Avenue.

APD SWAT was reported in the complaint to have found Saldana entering an apartment. Saldana fled officers that tried to arrest him, and the complaint reports that while running he tossed a baggie of methamphetamine into the back of a pickup truck at a neighboring business.

Saldana was arrested, said the complaint, and the search warrants on the apartment were carried out. Officers reported to have found identifying evidence and suspected methamphetamine during the search, up to 50 grams.