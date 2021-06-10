One arrested for drunk driving with child passengers after crash with Moore County deputy

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One woman has been arrested for driving while intoxicated with children passengers, after a June 9 crash involving a Moore County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputy in Dumas.

The MCSO described that on June 9, a deputy was eastbound on an overpass in the 300 block of West 1st in Dumas. A 2013 Volkswagen Beetle merged into the lane, and reportedly did not yield to oncoming traffic. Melissa Maddox, who was driving the Beetle, struck the deputy’s vehicle and caused a traffic crash that blocked both lanes of the road.

The MCSO said the deputy who was struck “exited his vehicle and hurried to the driver’s side door and began to access the incident.” Four people were found in the Beetle – Melissa Maddox, the driver, along with a passenger in the front seat and two children in the back seat. No injuries were reported.

“As the deputy was speaking with the driver, he could smell a strong odor of alcohol emitting from the driver’s breath.” said the MCSO’s statement, “He could also see several cans of opened alcohol in the vehicle as well as an open box of beer in the backseat.”

Described as customary when the Sheriff’s Office is involved in a crash, the Dumas Police Department was contacted as an outside agency to investigate the scene. The Dumas officers arrested Maddox after their investigation, and charged her with “Driving while intoxicated with child passengers under 15 years of age, a State Jail Felony.”

“We would like to take this time to remind the public of the dangers of driving after drinking alcohol. This rings true even more when there are children involved. When individuals choose to drink and drive, it endangers the lives of all the general public.” said the MCSO, “However, when individuals choose to place their children in the vehicle with them after they’ve been drinking, they have escalated the situation and made it much worse. We urge that if you’ve been drinking, find a ride. Thankfully in this situation nobody was hurt.”