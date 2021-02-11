One arrested for drunk driving after crashing into restaurant building

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Canyon Police Department (CPD), at around 2 a.m. this morning, one man was arrested after driving drunk and crashing a car into the Joe Taco restaurant on 15th Street.

CPD said that an officer saw a vehicle prowling in a residential neighborhood, and tried to stop the car on account of a traffic violation. However, the driver didn’t stop, and began a car chase with the officer.

According to the release, the driver drove south on 15th Street, continuing the chase for around four blocks, before losing control of the vehicle and crashing into the Joe Taco restaurant.

Canyon Fire and BSA EMS responded to the scene. CPD reported that the building suffered extensive damage.

The driver of the car, an 18 year old and the only occupant, was taken to a local hospital. After treatment, he was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and Evading in a Motor Vehicle. He was then, said CPD, booked into Randall County Jail.

There were no other injuries reported in this incident.