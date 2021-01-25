One arrested during traffic stop in Borger, charged with theft

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office reported that yesterday at around 5:40 p.m., one man was arrested during a traffic stop within Borger.

The Office reported that the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Cedar Street with a vehicle having no registration and no front license plate.

Multiple stolen items that had been reported earlier that day were located, identified, and recovered from the vehicle, said the statement, with the assistance of the Borger Police Department.

Jeremiah White, the driver, was arrested and charged with Theft of Property.

Said the statement, “We would like to thank the Borger Police Department Officers for your help in identifying the stolen property and your assistance with contacting the owner and getting the items back to him.”

The Sheriff’s Office said that White was taken to the Hutchinson County Jail.

This story will be updated as more information is released.