One arrested during Hutchinson County traffic stop

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Earlier today, Hutchinson County Deputies reported to have conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of 8th Street in Borger, where one man was arrested.

Levi Ollis, said the release, was found with a black bag containing 14.17 grams of both crystallized and liquid methamphetamine. He was arrested, and taken to Hutchinson County Jail for Possession of Controlled Substance / Possession of Dangerous Drug.