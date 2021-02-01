One arrested during Hutchinson County traffic stop

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Earlier today, Hutchinson County Deputies reported to have conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of 8th Street in Borger, where one man was arrested.
Levi Ollis, said the release, was found with a black bag containing 14.17 grams of both crystallized and liquid methamphetamine. He was arrested, and taken to Hutchinson County Jail for Possession of Controlled Substance / Possession of Dangerous Drug.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- APH reports 67 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 321 recoveries in Amarillo area
- Police, soldiers patrol town after men with assault rifles kill 3 officers, cross-fit trainer outside gym
- Dustin Diamond dead at 44
- Angelina Jolie sells painting Churchill gave as gift to FDR
- Fans bond over attending every single Super Bowl