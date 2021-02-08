One arrested during drug stop, methamphetamine found in car

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office announced that earlier today, one man was arrested for drug possession during a traffic stop in Borger.
Said the announcement, ‘…Narcotics Deputy Edwards conducted a traffic stop in Borger with a vehicle due to a traffic violation.’
The Sheriff’s Office said that during the traffic stop, Jose Celaya, the driver, was found to have multiple arrest warrants. Probable cause was also cited as leading to the search of the vehicle. 30 grams of methamphetamine were reported as found in the car.
Jose Celaya was arrested for ‘Possession Controlled Substance PG 1 >=4G<400G, a second degree felony.’
