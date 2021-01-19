One arrested after stand-off in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One man, Aaron Bo Garcia, 29, was arrested after a stand-off this morning with the Amarillo Police Department.

The Amarillo Police Department reported that at around 7:20 a.m., officers were called to a home on the 2200 block of Rebecca Drive for a disorderly weapon call.

The caller stated, said APD, that Garcia had fired a gun in the home, but no injuries were reported. APD said that there were five others in the home at the time when the weapon was fired.

APD reported that Patrol Officers responded to the initial call, they were able to get the five witnesses out of the building but Garcia refused to exit. Crisis Intervention Officers, Negotiators, and officers with the APD SWAT team were called to assist.

At 8:55 a.m., APD said that Garcia left the home and was arrested for Deadly Conduct, a Class A Misdemeanor, and booked into the Randall County Jail.

This story will be updated as more information is released.