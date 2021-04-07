One arrested after stabbing in Guymon

GUYMON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Guymon Police Department announced that one man has been arrested after a stabbing incident on April 4.

Said the release, at around 7 p.m. on April 4, officers responded to the 400 block of N Ellison on a call that a person had been assaulted. The 43 year old man officers found had been stabbed, and left with a non-life-threatening wound.

Said police, “After further investigation it was discovered that the location of the assault was outside the Budget Inn Motel located off of Highway 54.”

44 year old Haile Williams of Guymon was identified and arrested, said police, charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.