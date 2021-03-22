One arrested after police chase through Oklahoma and Sherman County

STRATFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Stratford Police Department announced that yesterday the Department, alongside the Texhoma Police Department, arrested one man after a car chase that began in Oklahoma on US HWY 54.

Described by the Stratford PD, the Texhoma Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Oklahoma where the vehicle fled into Sherman County, Texas.

Said the release, “Sherman County Deputies spiked the vehicle’s tires outside of Stratford city limits. The driver of the vehicle again failed to stop and entered Stratford city limits traveling at a high rate of speed and into oncoming traffic. Stratford Police Department was able to stop the vehicle.”

The driver of the vehicle, according to police, bailed out and tried to run away on foot. However, he as caught and arrested.