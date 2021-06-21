One arrested after police chase ends in crash on north Mirror Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One has been arrested after a police chase ended in a crash on the 1500 block of north Mirror Street.

On June 21 just after Noon, the Amarillo Police Department (APD) said a motorcycle officer tried to stop a 4-door Buick for speeding over the Ross-Mirror bridge. The driver was reported to speed up and evade the officer, before continuing northbound “at a high rate of speed” on north Mirror Street.

After the driver hit a dip at northeast 15th and north Mirror Street, the APD said the driver lost control and hit a utility pole and a pickup truck, and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver walked away from the accident, but was caught at northeast 16th and Mirror.



via the Amarillo Police Department

The APD said officers “located a substance believed to be methamphetamine in the vehicle” and arrested for Evading Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

“He will be taken to a local hospital to be cleared,” said APD, “before being booked at the Potter County Detention Center.”