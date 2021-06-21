One arrested after police chase ends in crash on north Mirror Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One has been arrested after a police chase ended in a crash on the 1500 block of north Mirror Street.
On June 21 just after Noon, the Amarillo Police Department (APD) said a motorcycle officer tried to stop a 4-door Buick for speeding over the Ross-Mirror bridge. The driver was reported to speed up and evade the officer, before continuing northbound “at a high rate of speed” on north Mirror Street.
After the driver hit a dip at northeast 15th and north Mirror Street, the APD said the driver lost control and hit a utility pole and a pickup truck, and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver walked away from the accident, but was caught at northeast 16th and Mirror.
The APD said officers “located a substance believed to be methamphetamine in the vehicle” and arrested for Evading Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
“He will be taken to a local hospital to be cleared,” said APD, “before being booked at the Potter County Detention Center.”
