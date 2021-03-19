One arrested after man stabbed to death in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department announced that one man has been arrested in connection to a murder from yesterday afternoon, where a man was found stabbed in the road on Townsgate Plaza next to the Main Street Town Homes.

Said the release, “On March 18th at 12:37 p.m., the Clovis Police Department received a call in reference to an unconscious male with a stab wound to his chest and stomach lying in the roadway on Townsgate Plaza next to the Main Street Town Homes.”

Officers reported that they found 46-year-old Jose Fernando Sena dead at the scene. The Major Crimes Unit, consisting of officers from the Clovis Police Department, the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, and the Curry County Sheriff’s Department were called out to investigate.

During this investigation, the police reported that 43-year-old Tonekwueme Emanuel Hamilton was taken into custody and charged with one open count of murder.

via Clovis Police Department

The Clovis Police Department requests that any person having information relative to this murder contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.