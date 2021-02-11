One arrested after early morning car chase, SWAT team activated

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a release on the Randall County Sheriff’s Office Twitter, one person was arrested early this morning after a traffic stop turned into a car chase.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that at around 1 a.m. this morning, a Randall County patrol deputy tried to pull over the driver over a white Chevy pickup truck in south Amarillo, due to a tail light not working. Instead of stopping, the release said the driver sped off and led the deputy into an alley east of Kingston Road.

Once in the alley, the release said, the driver reverse the truck and rammed into the front of the pursuing patrol car. The driver did this a second time, disabling the patrol car.

The report states that the deputy drew his weapon and approached the pickup, ordering the driver to get out of the vehicle. Then, the driver sped off and the deputy fired at the rear tire in an attempt to stop the truck.

The report said that Randall County deputies found the abandoned suspect vehicle in the 4700 block of Shawnee Trail around 3 a.m., and detained the passenger of the pickup with the help of a K-9 Unit.

Randall County Enforcement Captain Hank Blanchard was reported to have activated RCSO SWAT, and the driver was found just before 4 a.m. The driver is now in custody at the Randall County jail with pending charges.