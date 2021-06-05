Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and Redemptive Word Church teaming up for area blood drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local chapter of a well-known fraternity and an Amarillo church are teaming up to help the areas blood supply.

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and Redemptive Word Church have partnered together to present the Dr. Charles Drew Community Blood Drive. The drive will take place on Saturday, June 19, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Redemptive Word Church, located at 4400 S. Washington, in Amarillo.

Event organizers said all donor participants will receive several giveaways, including a Wonderland WOW Pass, and ultimately, the feeling of helping save lives.

For more information, including how to schedule an appointment, call 806-331-8833 or click here.