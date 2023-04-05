Update 4:38 p.m.
TxDOT reports that the left lane of westbound I-40 has reopened. Eastbound I-40 traffic is still being detoured to the frontage road.
Original Story
VEGA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo division of the Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that two lanes of I-40 east and westbound are closed near Vega because of a wreck.
According to a tweet from TxDOT’s account, the left lanes of I-40 east and westbound are closed at mile marker 27 due to a wreck outside of Vega Wednesday afternoon.
TxDOT has no further information at this time.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
